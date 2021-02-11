Houston Weather – Houston Fire Dept. urging citizens to apply safety when using heating devices

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Fire Department is urging the public to be safe when using heating devices during the upcoming deep freeze.

With temperatures dropping into the possible 20s and teens this weekend through Monday, the Houston Fire Department urges citizens to be careful and follow some simple safety tips when using space heaters, fireplaces and other supplemental heating sources.

Any shift away from the exclusive use of central heating presents an increased possibility for fire. Safety tips and additional information may be found on the HFD website at: http://houstontx.gov/fire/safetyinfo/spaceheatersafety.html