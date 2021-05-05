Houston Weather – How your shadow determines UV exposure

HOUSTON (CW39) Over 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. every year. Skin cancer is America’s most common cancer. 

The good news is that skin cancer is also among the most preventable forms of cancer. 90% of non-melanoma skin cancers and 85% of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Knowing the dangers of unprotected exposure and encouraging people to check their skin for warning signs, will save lives.

May is SKIN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

In 2021, for the second straight year, Skin Cancer Awareness Month takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though many of us are separated, we can still unite against skin cancer.

So this big question is how can you tell if you’re about to step out into high or low levels of UV rays?

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin shares how your shadow determines UV exposure. Here’s a look!

