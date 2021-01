HOUSTON (CW39) We're tracking mild temperatures but a slightly cooler feel that we had yesterday morning with a lot of cloud cover for us today and in general, a pretty mild day. We're still going to see those afternoon temperatures getting up to near 70 degrees, pretty cloudy day today though and also we're starting this morning with some sea fog right along the coast.

So let's start off with our weather headlines. We're talking about some of that fog closer to the coastal areas this morning. So it's really not going to impact the majority. The commuters around the Houston area again today, a little bit cooler but still mild and still we're talking above average temperatures today, even though a little front came on through and we've got rain chances ahead. We've been talking about that this week. Today should be primarily dry here in our area. The next few days and beyond we've got some rain to look out for.