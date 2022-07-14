HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time in days, Houston is not under a heat advisory. However, it’ll still be hot with highs in the mid 90s, feeling as hot as 103 to 107. Scattered afternoon storms will help to slightly suppress the heat. Today’s rain chance is 50%, meaning about half of the land in Southeast Texas will get wet.

CW39 – Thursday’s forecast

Meanwhile, it will be even hotter west and northwest of Houston where a heat advisory is in effect for potential feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Today’s rain chance will be the highest we see for days. But, a few more showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon, and then nothing more than very spotty rain over the weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Our 7-day forecast shows a couple of days in the mid 90s, then upper 90s this weekend, and likely heading back to 100s next week.