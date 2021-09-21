Houston Weather | It’s COLD FRONT day, cool temperatures forecast for first day of fall season

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some fog out there this morning. In parts of Houston it’s fine. Other parts around Houston is where visibility is rather low up around Tomball and down toward Sugar Land.

Our main story though, don’t get caught up in the fog. We’ve got this cold front on the way. It’s cold front day! We’ve been talking about it for a while now but it will arrive this evening. It’s still a hot day. It’s going to be a humid day. Right now, there is some rain along that front, nudging in here later on this evening. There are some showers approaching the Waco area right now. Nothing too strong as far as showers and storms later on today but by 6:00 o’clock this evening that front will be approaching our area. Around 9:00 and 10:00 PM the rain will wrap up.

Wednesday will be breezy tomorrow and tender 20 mph that’s going to bring drier air our way