Houston Weather | It’s Cold Front Day

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Cold Front Day, as a pattern will move into the Houston area to give us a bit of cool October weather for the weekend.

Right now, expect it to be typical Houston weather, with warm temperatures that can reach 90 degrees this afternoon. There is some patchy fog in some areas around town this morning from Tomball to Katy, so be careful on the roads.

The cold front will push through the area later this afternoon, bringing some scattered storms to town, but not as heavy as it was on Thursday.

Friday evening should see mild temperatures as everyone heads home from Minute Maid Park after an Astros win (we hope), but temps will continue to drop overnight to a low of 59 degrees, making for a cool start to everyone’s weekend.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss