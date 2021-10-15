Houston Weather | It’s Cold Front Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Cold Front Day, as a pattern will move into the Houston area to give us a bit of cool October weather for the weekend.

Right now, expect it to be typical Houston weather, with warm temperatures that can reach 90 degrees this afternoon. There is some patchy fog in some areas around town this morning from Tomball to Katy, so be careful on the roads.

The cold front will push through the area later this afternoon, bringing some scattered storms to town, but not as heavy as it was on Thursday.

Friday evening should see mild temperatures as everyone heads home from Minute Maid Park after an Astros win (we hope), but temps will continue to drop overnight to a low of 59 degrees, making for a cool start to everyone’s weekend.