Houston Weather – It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month

A new study confirms that wearing sunscreen everyday slows the signs of aging.The Annals of Internal Medicine says lathering on some SPF everyday makes folks 24 percent less likely to show signs of aging. But it has to be everyday.

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Who is more likely to get melanoma? It’s more common in men than women and among individuals of fair complexion.

Check for unusual moles, exposure to natural sunlight or artificial sunlight (such as from tanning beds) over long periods of time, and health history can affect the risk of melanoma.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

When are UV rays strongest? And what reflects most of the sunlight when you’re our having fun? How soon should you apply sunscreen protection before stepping out?

