Houston Weather – It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month

No Wait Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Wearing sunscreen everyday slows the aging process

A new study confirms that wearing sunscreen everyday slows the signs of aging.The Annals of Internal Medicine says lathering on some SPF everyday makes folks 24 percent less likely to show signs of aging. But it has to be everyday.

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Who is more likely to get melanoma? It’s more common in men than women and among individuals of fair complexion.

Check for unusual moles, exposure to natural sunlight or artificial sunlight (such as from tanning beds) over long periods of time, and health history can affect the risk of melanoma.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

When are UV rays strongest? And what reflects most of the sunlight when you’re our having fun? How soon should you apply sunscreen protection before stepping out?

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has all your vital facts! Here’s a look:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss