HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

The highest rain coverage is expected during the first half of the week, with slightly less coverage towards the end of the week. The bottom line is this: scattered storms will be possible every single day this week and through the upcoming weekend. Be weather aware, and be sure to keep an eye on CW39 radar when you’re on the go.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast