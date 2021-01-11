Houston Weather – Keep your pets warm in the winter

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin here, with some pet safety tips to keep in mind for the winter season.

Keep your pets indoors because if it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for them. This is especially true at nighttime where those temperatures tend to drop really really cold. Even longer hair breeds, even huskies, should not be left alone for long periods of time in freezing weather.

If the pet resides in the garage be sure they have a warm bed and are blocked from any cold wind. You also want to keep them dry. Especially if it is rainy outside. If they are wet, they could be more prone to getting sick.

Use potty pads adds if you are training your pup to be potty trained. Instead of bringing them out. It may be easier to just use potty pads and keep them indoors.

Use sweaters! It may sound silly, but I know this sounds silly but not all dogs have that long hair that keeps them warm.

For example short hair breed, might appreciate nice warm little sweater on days like today. I know that my dogs Travis, has a nice little insulated vest on right now.

Also, never leave your pet in the car any time of year. It’s never safe considering hazards that can ensue.