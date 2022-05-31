HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm, breezy and muggy weather continues for Greater Houston on Tuesday. Temperatures will slightly top 90 degrees in the afternoon, but it could feel as hot as 96 to 100 with the humidity.

Spotty sea-breeze showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a weak cold front is expected to arrive late in the day on Thursday, bringing more widespread rain in the form of scattered thunderstorms.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday at 4 p.m.

This front likely stalls, keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast Friday. By the weekend, rain ends and the heat gets turned up a notch.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As of Tuesday morning, NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests we’ll see less than half an inch, on average.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

More persistent storms in the Central U.S. will create a swath of downpours from N/NW Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. Also, what’s left of Agatha, which made landfall in South Mexico as a hurricane Monday, could potentially re-organize in the Gulf and bring heavy rain to Florida.