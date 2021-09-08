Houston Weather: Less humidity, Air Quality Alert in 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston, Galveston and Brazoria areas are under a Ozone Action Day for Wednesday. The sunny skies and light winds will lead to increased levels of Ozone across the Houston and Galveston areas. Limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion if you are sensitive to Ozone levels.

NOAA

Otherwise high pressure and dry conditions will be the story of the next several days across Southeast Texas. This should drive afternoon temperatures to higher than average levels, but expect a bit of a break from the humidity and nighttime temperatures near or below average. Rain chances work their way back into the forecast during the late half of the weekend.

KIAH