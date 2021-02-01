Houston Weather – Local Big Game forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) I’m sure many of you are already thinking about what you’re going to be doing for the weekend. Over the next several days, we’ve got the temps gradually going up throughout the week. So we’re starting this week kind of cool.

Though you know this is February 1st. It’s still winter so it is expected to be kind of cool around here. Then 70 by Wednesday mid to upper 70’s Thursday.

That big warm-up comes out ahead of our next front. That’s going to hold off probably until I’d say about Friday morning. That could deliver a few showers.

A cool down and then we head into the weekend with the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday.

Well actually looks like for now, this is 7 days out so timing can change.

For now, it looks like we could have a front coming in on Sunday, which means if you like to enjoy may be watching the super bowl outdoors, it might be a little cold for doing that. Or if you’re grilling or something like that, keep in mind it could be cold as it looks right now.