HOUSTON (KIAH) — More downpours are expected in the Greater Houston area Wednesday. Some areas west of Houston picked up a quick one to three inches of rain before sunrise, while many other areas were left dry. That’s the nature of our current weather pattern.

CW39 – NOAA’s excessive rain outlook Wednesday

Because of the potential for localized heavy rain and minor street flooding, Houston is included in a level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rain Wednesday. Again, widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, but isolated spots could get a few inches.

Overall, I expect an uptick in rain coverage by midday Wednesday, lasting during the afternoon, then slightly diminishing late-day.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

In a more general sense, around one to two inches is expected now through the weekend. But again, localized areas will see more. Lower totals, on average, will be found far north and northwest of Houston.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

You’ll want to remain weather aware for many more days as scattered downpours will continue to be a threat. By the weekend, rain will likely be mostly confined to the daytime hours, especially the afternoon.