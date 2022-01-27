HOUSTON (KIAH) — From a meteorologist’s point of view, Houston’s current weather pattern is relatively uninteresting. Yes, we have some subtle changes, including a dry cold front arriving early Friday morning, but otherwise we have some nice sunny days ahead.

Friday’s front will certainly bring a cool feel, however. After 60s today, we’re back down to 50s Friday afternoon, then 30s (but not freezing) Saturday morning.

After a very pleasant and sunny weekend in the 60s, our next rain-maker arrives Monday.

An area of low pressure will likely bring widespread rain to Southeast Texas, and potentially some thunderstorms with heavy downpours. The two main long-term models, shown below, suggest rain totals of one to two inches, with some areas possibly getting even more.

Monday’s rain may potentially last into early Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain occurs Monday. After that, our active pattern continues next week with a possible very strong cold front coming in around Wednesday to Thursday of next week. Not only will that bring rain, but possibly even freezing temperatures to follow. We’ll keep you updated.

