Houston Weather – Low visibility in Wharton, cool nights, rain Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) Almanac reports that yesterday, we reached a high temperature of 69 degrees. That puts us just a couple of degrees above our normal temperature for this time of year.

Temperatures are in those upper 40’s for us at the moment. We are going to be dealing with those calm winds out of the south throughout day and warmer temperatures this afternoon.

Right now, we have around 10 miles of visibility here in Houston. Not too bad for the metro area, but as we head off to

our south-southwest, some have about a about a mile of visibility and less than that off around Wharton.

We should be warming up to near 70 degrees. Then same story goes for Tuesday as well.

As for lows tonight, we should see mid to lower 40’s throughout the region.

This is all due to a weak reinforcing cold front that’s going to make its way throughout the area tonight bringing in some slightly cooler and drier air throughout the region. That’s going keep a slight chill in the air.

Throughout the overnight hours we can see this on our water vapor radar, where dry areas are going to be pushing into our area as we head into the night tonight.

Come Wednesday, we’ll be tracking our next system making its way through. That’s going to bring with it the chance for some showers even some thunderstorms by the time we head into our late Wednesday. Especially after sunset.

Looking at the week ahead, we have a couple of dry days on the way. Some mostly sunny skies for today and tomorrow.