HOUSTON (KIAH) — Pleasant weather returns to Houston, and it’s here to stay all week! With high pressure moving in, rain stays away and temperatures warm up.

CW39 – 5-day rain outlook

It’s not just Texas, but also a large part of the Southern U.S. remains rain-free through Friday.

Monday marks the 6th consecutive cooler-than-normal day for Houston. However, it’ll still be nice with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

The 30-year normal high this time of year is 70 degrees. We’re heading above that mark this week as each day gets a little warmer.

CW39 – 7-day forecast

So, we know March starts warm and dry, but what about the rest of the month? Typically March brings variability in our weather as cold fronts and storms inevitably will come and go. But, for what it’s worth, the Climate Prediction Center suggests that March will likely average out to a warmer-than-normal month.

CW39 – March temperature outlook

The Climate Prediction Center also says we’re slightly leaning towards a drier-than-normal month. However, odds are almost equal to see either drier, wetter or near normal precipitation.

CW39 – March precipitation outlook