Houston weather – minimal rain for now, another wet stretch ahead

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) This Memorial Day features a 20% rain chance in the afternoon, meaning the little bit of rain that forms will be very isolated. However, rain chances will be ramping up throughout the week.

We can attribute our pending active weather pattern to a slow moving storm system to our west. This will likely sit west of us all week, sending a series of disturbances our way.

NOAA suggests, on average, widespread rain totals in the 2-4″ range over the next 7 days for a big portion of Texas, including us here in Southeast Texas. Of course, individual storms may produce higher amounts over the course of the week. As of now, the most likely rain days appear to be Wed-Fri, but it could potentially be a wet weekend ahead, too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss