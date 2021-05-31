Houston weather – minimal rain for now, another wet stretch ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) This Memorial Day features a 20% rain chance in the afternoon, meaning the little bit of rain that forms will be very isolated. However, rain chances will be ramping up throughout the week.

We can attribute our pending active weather pattern to a slow moving storm system to our west. This will likely sit west of us all week, sending a series of disturbances our way.

NOAA suggests, on average, widespread rain totals in the 2-4″ range over the next 7 days for a big portion of Texas, including us here in Southeast Texas. Of course, individual storms may produce higher amounts over the course of the week. As of now, the most likely rain days appear to be Wed-Fri, but it could potentially be a wet weekend ahead, too.