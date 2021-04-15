Houston Weather – Mist and drizzle for now, cool weekend ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re not going to warm up much over the course of the day. Maybe at the warmest, mid-70’s by this afternoon.

Winds out of the north have hit pause near Galveston and isn’t going any farther south.

But it should by tomorrow, gradually creep back up northward.

With this meandering front, we’re going to see some storms at times. Most of today will be pretty quiet. Right now on radar, there are a few little showers that are starting to fizzle north of Houston. Kind of between Spring and Conroe and up northwest along 290 near Prairie View.

We don’t expect to see a whole lot on radar. Later on this afternoon, we could see some storms coming our way. Temperatures right now, cooler than the last several mornings.

We’re in the 60’s at the moment and a little bit later today. This is as warm as it’s going to get. Not a cool day, but not getting into the 80’s like we’ve seen for many days in a row.

After lunchtime, we’ll be in the 70’s. We warm back up tomorrow as that front comes back up northward.

Then there’s another front coming through just before the weekend.

As for the weekend, it’s going to be cool and in the 60s with a 20% chance rain.

