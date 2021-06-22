Houston Weather – Moderate to heavy rain possible today

HOUSTON (KIAH) A new update from the National Weather Service Houston Galveston this morning….

A cold front will stall just north of the coast this morning and enhance the development of showers and thunderstorms ahead and along the boundary throughout the day. 

Rain chances decrease this evening as the frontal boundary gradually weakens and local temperatures lower. As outlined by the Weather Prediction Center, the southern two-thirds of Southeast Texas is under a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall today. 

The main risk is minor flooding along roads and low lying areas, as well as rapid rises on creeks and bayous. 

Dry and warm conditions are expected for the next few days. 

