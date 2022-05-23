The next round of storms is expected during the Tuesday morning commute

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A break from the rain Monday, but more storms are likely on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. At times, the rain could be heavy, and we also can’t rule out a few severe thunderstorms in the mix.

CW39 – forecast rain totals

The next widespread round of rain ignites to our west on Monday, then arrives in Greater Houston Tuesday morning, potentially having an impact on the morning commute. Rain could linger midday, then should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.

CW39 – futurecast Monday 9 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday 8 a.m.

As of now, it looks like another round arrives late Tuesday night, then one or two more rounds on Wednesday. On average, rain totals over the next few days will be one to three inches, but some areas could get more.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines various parts of Texas for potential severe storms during this wet stretch. In Houston, the severe odds are relatively low, but there’s enough instability for some storms to get briefly strong with intense wind being the primary threat.

Severe weather outlook Monday

Severe weather outlook Tuesday

Severe weather outlook Wednesday

After Wednesday, drier air and pleasant weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the Memorial Day weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast