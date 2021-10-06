Houston Weather | More sunshine, Less humidity, No rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The quiet weather continues in the short term across southeast Texas as high pressure continues to build. Temperatures will continue to be near seasonal with afternoon highs in the upper 80s Wednesday. Overnight lows will continue to be in the 60s across most of the area and near 70 near the coast.

