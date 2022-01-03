HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time this season, we have widespread freezing temperatures. This morning will be the only freeze of the week as a warmer pattern moves in these next few days.

As for today, it’ll certainly be cool, but much more pleasant than Sunday. Winds will be light, skies will be clear and temps peak in the lower 50s.

Tuesday morning will drop back to 30s, but most areas stay above freezing. Then by Wednesday, we’re already back to the 70s!

KIAH

After a couple days of warming, the next cold front on Thursday will knock our temperatures down again. This front will be different than the last. It won’t be nearly as windy, and it won’t bring another freeze.

KIAH

The last part of our weather story has to do with rain. It likely stays dry throughout the work week, but moisture and scattered showers return Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, warmer air returns once again. Keeping checking back this week as we continue to track our changing weather ahead.