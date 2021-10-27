HOUSTON (KIAH) – A strong line of storms along with Tornado Warnings and Watches swept through Houston and all of Southeast Texas Wednesday morning along a cold front. Expect brief heavy downpours, and potential for damaging wind gusts. Rain totals could top one inch, which may cause brief minor flooding on roads with poor drainage.

The biggest impact will be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. By the afternoon, storms are long gone as they head through Louisiana, where severe weather will continue to be possible.

Behind the cold front, skies clear and dry winds from the northwest will be breezy with gusts 20-30 mph today.

From there, wind continues to be a big weather story. As a powerful area of low pressure moves through the Central U.S., a rush of wind swings through Texas Thursday. Locally, gusts will be 30-40 mph.

Finally, not to be left out of the conversation, much cooler weather is headed our way. We’ll see a string of clear and dry days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. In fact, Saturday morning temps could very well fall below 50 for much of our area.

