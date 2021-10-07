Houston Weather | Muggy Meter and 7-Day forecast

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Changes are coming soon with winds coming in from the Gulf of Mexico which means it will start feeling muggy and more by Sunday.

There is a Low out on the west coast which will be bringing rain our way next week.

Sunday, there will be a 20% chance of rain. Monday 40% chance of rain.

Have a look at more about that and your 7-day forecast.

