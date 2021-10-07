Houston Weather | Muggy Meter and 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Changes are coming soon with winds coming in from the Gulf of Mexico which means it will start feeling muggy and more by Sunday.
There is a Low out on the west coast which will be bringing rain our way next week.
Sunday, there will be a 20% chance of rain. Monday 40% chance of rain.
Have a look at more about that and your 7-day forecast.
