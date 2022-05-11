HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s heat wave continues with several more days in the 90s. It’s an impressive stretch of consecutive warmer-than-normal days, dating back to April 29th. It stays hot for the foreseeable future with near-record highs for several more days.

CW39 – forecast high temperatures

As seen on the image above, Wednesday’s high of 91 will fall short of the May 11th record high of 94. However, record high temperatures could be tied or topped every day from Thursday through Monday.

Air quality alert: TCEQ has declared Wednesday an “ozone action day” as ozone levels could get high enough to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with heart/lung disease, children and the elderly may want to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will likely be similar.

CW39 – weekend weather

Looking ahead to the weekend, we see a brief opportunity for a few showers and storms late-day Saturday and into Saturday evening. Not a lot, but some. If you’re out and about, remember you can keep an eye on radar here on cw39.com and on our CW39 app.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Beyond the weekend, summer-like heat with little to no rain settles through all of next week.