Houston weather – new week, new weather pattern as we near 90 degrees

HOUSTON (CW39) Our weather story this week is the heat. We’ll near 80 this afternoon, kicking off a string of days with highs in the 80s.

Why the warmup? A storm system in the Northwest U.S. will gradually near Texas this week. Ahead of it, a surge of warmer air moves in from the south, along with breezy winds from the Gulf ushering in higher humidity.

As that system gets close on Wednesday, we see a few potential showers and storms. Severe storms will be possible Tuesday in the Central Plains, then shifting to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday.

Behind this system, a dry breeze will bring high heat to South and Southwest Texas. There could be a few 100s near the border! Here’s what one model suggests for Wednesday and Thursday: