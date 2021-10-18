Houston Weather | Nice again today, but it won’t last long

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Changes in local weather are on the way. We’re seeing 50’s to upper 50’s now inside the loop. In rural areas, they’re seeing low 50s and even 40’s in Conroe and Wharton.
Today, we will see a lot of what we saw over the weekend. Upper part of the 70’s later on today.
Here is your day planner to get you out the door.
- Houston weather: going from fall to not-so-fallHouston’s fall feel won’t last much longer. Warmer days and nights return this week.
- Weather for Astros-Red Sox in Boston: cool temps, no rainHOUSTON (KIAH) — As the scene of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox shifts to New England, the weather should be cool and comfortable for Games 3-5 this week. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said that temperatures in Boston will be a bit chilly at 52 degrees when Game 3 […]
- National Teen Driver Safety Week awareness and tipsHOUSTON (KIAH) – – As we start the week, it’s important to talk to our parents and young drivers about national teen driver safety week. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say their goal is to curve the rising number of crashes involving teens between the ages of 15 and 20. According to a safety official, on […]
- #ICYMI – At least 5 dead in violent weekend across Houston, Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins, search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan TorresHOUSTON (KIAH) – Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW. Violent weekend across Houston At least five people were shot and injured in acres homes in northwest Houston. Houston police say they were called to a park on Carver street around 7 Sunday night but couldn’t find any victims. They later received […]
- Dynamic duo: Altuve, Correa both get top billing for AstrosHOUSTON (AP) — When it comes to dynamic duos, there’s often a clear-cut top dog and a trusty sidekick. That’s not the case with second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston’s middle-infield combo who both shine equally bright for the Astros. “A lot of times you have one All-Star caliber (player) and like […]