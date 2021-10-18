Houston Weather | Nice again today, but it won’t last long

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Changes in local weather are on the way. We’re seeing 50’s to upper 50’s now inside the loop. In rural areas, they’re seeing low 50s and even 40’s in Conroe and Wharton.

Today, we will see a lot of what we saw over the weekend. Upper part of the 70’s later on today.

Here is your day planner to get you out the door.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App
  • Houston weather: going from fall to not-so-fall
    Houston’s fall feel won’t last much longer. Warmer days and nights return this week.
  • Weather for Astros-Red Sox in Boston: cool temps, no rain
    HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the scene of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox shifts to New England, the weather should be cool and comfortable for Games 3-5 this week. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said that temperatures in Boston will be a bit chilly at 52 degrees when Game 3 […]
  • National Teen Driver Safety Week awareness and tips
    HOUSTON (KIAH) – – As we start the week, it’s important to talk to our parents and young drivers about national teen driver safety week. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say their goal is to curve the rising number of crashes involving teens between the ages of 15 and 20. According to a safety official, on […]
  • #ICYMI – At least 5 dead in violent weekend across Houston, Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins, search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan Torres
    HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW. Violent weekend across Houston At least five people were shot and injured in acres homes in northwest Houston. Houston police say they were called to a park on Carver street around 7 Sunday night but couldn’t find any victims. They later received […]
  • Dynamic duo: Altuve, Correa both get top billing for Astros
    HOUSTON (AP) — When it comes to dynamic duos, there’s often a clear-cut top dog and a trusty sidekick. That’s not the case with second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston’s middle-infield combo who both shine equally bright for the Astros. “A lot of times you have one All-Star caliber (player) and like […]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss