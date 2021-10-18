Houston Weather | Nice again today, but it won’t last long

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Changes in local weather are on the way. We’re seeing 50’s to upper 50’s now inside the loop. In rural areas, they’re seeing low 50s and even 40’s in Conroe and Wharton.

Today, we will see a lot of what we saw over the weekend. Upper part of the 70’s later on today.

Here is your day planner to get you out the door.