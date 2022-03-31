HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nice weather alert! Very pleasant conditions settle in to Houston and Southeast Texas Thursday, and generally for a few more days. The only hiccup: a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning.

Futurecast Saturday at 8 a.m., scattered showers possible

Before we talk about the rain, let’s talk about this ideal weather for Thursday. Humidity is low, skies are clear and temperatures are comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Bonus: after a couple of very gusty days, winds are finally calmer as they will stay under 10 mph. Friday will be similar.

Saturday’s rain: A very weak cold front will pass through Houston Saturday morning. I don’t expect much rain, but a few scattered showers will be possible (30% chance). By late morning to lunchtime, any rain will be gone. Again, this front is very weak. In fact, we won’t cool down at all behind it.

Futurecast Saturday at 2 p.m.

Our weekend will be warmer with high temperatures in the 80s. The weak front will help keep the muggy air away.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Next work week turns more humid, with rain returning to the forecast. Ahead of the next disturbance, some rain is possible Monday, then more widespread rain arrives Tuesday, with potential thunderstorms. Finally, it looks like we could see a very warm Wednesday with dry air allowing highs to reach the upper 80s, which would be the warmest so far this year.