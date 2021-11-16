Houston Weather | Nov. 16 forecast and allergy report

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today, temperatures will be in the 60’s with highs in the low 80’s later today. We will have some of the highest temperatures across the country today.

If you’re heading out to the bus stop this morning, it’s in the low 60s at this hour and in the lower 50’s in Conroe. As for your allergy report, grass pollen is at medium levels today. Other levels are low. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your full report.