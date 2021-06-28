Houston weather – off and on rain all week, heavy at times

HOUSTON (CW39) The stage is set for widespread rain, especially Monday and Tuesday. The atmosphere is loaded with moisture, and a nearby disturbance is churning up waves of rain across Southeast Texas.

On average, rain rates will be 1-2″ per hour, which could lead to standing water on roads where the heaviest rain hits. Generally we expect the highest totals south and east of Houston, but multiple inches are a possibility anywhere persistent rain develops. Click here for live radar.

Coverage of the rain should back off a bit for the 2nd half of the work week, but we still expect scattered thunderstorms at times.

What about the upcoming 4th of July weekend? It looks like an active pattern may continue. Models are hinting at a possible weak front that could stall in our region this weekend, which would mean more rain. On the positive side, we don’t need to run the A/C as much during the early part of this week with highs in the 80s… not bad considering it’s almost July.