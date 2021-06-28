Houston weather – off and on rain all week, heavy at times

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The stage is set for widespread rain, especially Monday and Tuesday. The atmosphere is loaded with moisture, and a nearby disturbance is churning up waves of rain across Southeast Texas.

On average, rain rates will be 1-2″ per hour, which could lead to standing water on roads where the heaviest rain hits. Generally we expect the highest totals south and east of Houston, but multiple inches are a possibility anywhere persistent rain develops. Click here for live radar.

Coverage of the rain should back off a bit for the 2nd half of the work week, but we still expect scattered thunderstorms at times.

What about the upcoming 4th of July weekend? It looks like an active pattern may continue. Models are hinting at a possible weak front that could stall in our region this weekend, which would mean more rain. On the positive side, we don’t need to run the A/C as much during the early part of this week with highs in the 80s… not bad considering it’s almost July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

New All-time Weather Records - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

Excessive Heat Warning in California

Here's what's causing Monday rain - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE, Rain southwest of Harris County - Adam Krueger

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss