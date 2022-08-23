HOUSTON (KIAH) — Between a slow moving storm system, and an atmosphere loaded with moisture, the ingredients are in place for heavy rain that may cause flooding in parts of Southeast Texas.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

Over the next few days, on average, we could see one to three inches of rain. However, isolated spots could certainly get more. For example, some areas north of Houston last night got upwards of three to four inches of rain.

CW39 – flood alerts

Areas north of Houston are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday as those areas will be most likely to see the heaviest rain.

Tuesday breakdown: heavy rain Monday night zapped the energy, so to speak, from our local atmosphere. That’s making for a relatively quiet scene on radar Tuesday morning. Once the atmosphere recharges with the heat of the day, scattered storms are likely to flare up in the afternoon and lasting into the evening.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

It’s a similar setup through Thursday, so more off and on heavy downpours will be possible during the days and nights. Friday and beyond, scattered rain will mostly occur just during the daytime hours.