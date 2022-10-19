HOUSTON (KIAH) — A very cold weather pattern is impacting much of the Central and Eastern U.S. Here in Houston, we’ll feel the chill through Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s weather pattern

Forecast high temperatures Wednesday

Meanwhile, warm air over the West and Southwest U.S. is headed for Texas. Houston’s highs will be in the 60s today. Then Thursday will feature a huge temperature range with 40s in the morning and 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Houston 10-day forecast

Our Houston 10-day forecast shows warm, breezy and more humid weather this weekend. The next change will be early next work week. I’m seeing some differences in the timing of a potential cold front next week, either arriving Monday or Tuesday. Whenever it passes is when our rain chance will peak. Keep checking back for updates as that time nears.