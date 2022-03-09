Temperatures fall to the 30s Saturday morning with winds chills in the 20s

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard by warmer weather the next few days. A strong, windy cold front will arrive in Houston on Friday, bringing near-freezing temperatures this weekend. With the wind, 30s will feel like 20s Saturday morning!

CW39 forecast temperatures Saturday morning

Before the cold front arrives, the weather is looking relatively pleasant. Clouds gradually clear Wednesday with temperatures barely topping 60 in the afternoon. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

Friday starts warm, but as soon as the cold front arrives, temperatures take a dive as wind gusts crank up to 25 to 35 mph.

CW39 forecast clouds and rain Friday at 1 p.m.

CW39 forecast wind gusts Friday at 4 p.m.

Houston’s weekend weather: After the near-freeze Saturday morning, it’ll warm to 50s with sunshine on Saturday. Sunday again starts out in the 30s, but with south winds already returning, Houston will reach 60s by the afternoon.

CW39 7-day forecast

Reminder: the clocks “spring forward” Sunday morning as we enter daylight saving time. This means we’ll lose an hour of sleep. Also, sunrise and sunsets will be one hour later than we’ve been used to.