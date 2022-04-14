HOUSTON (KIAH) — Enjoy today’s clear skies as it’ll be the last mostly sunny day for several days. This pleasant weather comes compliments of a cold front that passed through Southeast Texas Wednesday night.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Clouds quickly return with winds from the Gulf Friday. We also expect scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, during the day.

Easter weekend should be mostly dry, and definitely warm with highs in the upper 80s. It’s possible we hit 90 somewhere in our region on Easter afternoon.

Houston Easter Sunday forecast

Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening. It’ll be weak, but will be enough to knock temperatures down a bit next week. There may also be some scattered storms along the front Sunday night and into the first half of Monday.