HOUSTON (KIAH) — Window-rattling winds swept through much of Greater Houston early Wednesday morning. Several weather stations measured wind gusts over 40 mph, including gusts of 48 mph at the Sugar Land airport and Houston’s Hobby Airport. Galveston measured a gust of 64 mph.

Significant wind damage occurred at Eagle Machine & Welding, a business east of downtown Houston near Navigation Blvd and Wayside Dr.

At one point, CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker showed more than 50,000 customers without power. That number has been dropping Wednesday morning.

CW39 – peak wind gusts Wednesday

The storms also brought widespread rain totals around one inch, but some spots got more than two inches. You can see specific rain totals in your neighborhood on the Harris County Flood Warning System website.

Radar shows rain departing to the east Wednesday morning. However, as a cold front arrives in the afternoon, a few more showers and thunderstorms could flare up. It’s a 30% chance between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunshine is back for the rest of the week. Drier air will bring cooler nights and mornings, but it’ll be quite warm in the afternoon. In fact, Friday through Memorial Day Monday could reach 90 degrees or hotter.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast