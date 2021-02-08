Houston Weather – Oyster Sanctuary Construction

HOUSTON (CW39) Like oysters? Then we have some good news for you! Forty acres of new oyster reefs have been built here in Galveston Bay and created the first dual sanctuary in commercial harvest reefs of its kind. A major goal of this project is demonstrate that oyster reefs can be sustainably managed without completely restricting commercial harvest.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is LIVE all morning at the Thompsons Fishing Camp in Baytown, Texas where all the hard work that was put into building the foundation of the sanctuary actually can’t be seen. Not just because the sun has risen. But because it’s all under water.

Now damage coastlines and a delicate ecosystem make balancing the benefit of farmers and the sustainability of the reefs quite difficult. As we look back at a construction that has been taking place, you can see these massive piles of rocks being placed into the bottom of the bay. These rocks are a mix of recycled shell, limestone and other natural stone that provide the basis of an oyster habitat.