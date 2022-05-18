HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston remains locked into a hot and dry pattern for the rest of this work week. However, rain returns to the forecast this weekend, and likely continues next week as a changing weather pattern brings scattered storms and cooler temperatures.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Locally, NOAA suggests we could see up to half an inch, on average. However, if we get some potent thunderstorms, some areas could certainly get more than that.

While it’s not ideal to get rain on the weekend, we welcome it whenever we can get it because the drought status has been worsening in Texas, especially south and west of Greater Houston.

CW39 – Drought status

Beyond the weekend, off-and-on rain is possible for the first half of next week. Also, every single day this month has been warmer than average. It’s possible we barely get one or two near average or cooler than average days as the rain arrives. If you’re wondering, Houston’s average high/low this time of year is 88/68.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast