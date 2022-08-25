HOUSTON (KIAH) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Houston today, but overall the rain will cover much less ground than the last few days. Meanwhile, areas along the coast see a better rain chance, along with the highest potential for heavy downpours today.

CW39 – forecast rain chances

After a dip in the rain coverage today, we expect an uptick Friday and beyond. This will likely be mostly daytime scattered storms, off and on in nature, with occasional heavy downpours.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

On average, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests we can expect around half an inch to one inch of rain for Greater Houston, with higher amounts south and east. Of course, individual storms could quickly drop more than that in isolated locations.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As for temperatures, we’ll technically be cooler than the normal high of 94 this time of year. However, as you know if you’ve been outdoor lately, humidity is quite high. That means it’ll feel much hotter. Fox example, today’s 92 could feel as hot as 101.