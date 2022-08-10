HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wetter pattern begins today with much of the land in Southeast Texas likely to get wet at some point over the next few days. On average, multi-day rain totals will be around one to two inches.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

As for this Wednesday, scattered storms are expected during the afternoon, but the rain doesn’t stop there. Unlike a typical summer day where rain tapers off around dinnertime, more rain may move in from the north during the evening. Our hourly rain chance forecast below shows a peak in the afternoon, then another between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

CW39 – forecast rain chances

Decent rain chances continue through Friday, and we may even see some scattered rain Saturday before a hotter and drier pattern begins Sunday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

With rain on the way, it’s a good time to remind you about our interactive radar on the CW39 app, and at cw39.com/radar.