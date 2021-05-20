Houston Weather – Rain chances, 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Not only is the fog out there. We’re going to continue to see some of those showers roar through Southeast Texas today.

In our futurecast just a little later this morning, we’re seeing low chances of rain as we get through the end of today. Some showers will continue through our lunch hour. They will be scattered in nature. That will get us through our Thursday evening as well.

As Friday morning rolls around the chance of showers cuts back up with a widespread chance of showers Friday morning and Friday evening.

As for the weekend, Saturday we also have that widespread chance of showers

Showers cut back for the beginning parts of next week.

Have a look at the video below for your full seven day forecast.