HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heat isn’t the only weather story this week. A few showers and thunderstorms will dot the area Monday, with more rain chances ahead. In fact, an area of low pressure will attempt to organize in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression.
Regardless of organization, the low will be nearly stationary, resulting in huge rain totals in its vicinity.
A change in the position of the low could have a drastic impact on our rain chances. But, as it looks now, the low likely stays to our east, which will keep the very heavy rain near and east of Louisiana.