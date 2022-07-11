Heavy rain expected in and east of Louisiana as a Gulf low will be slow moving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heat isn’t the only weather story this week. A few showers and thunderstorms will dot the area Monday, with more rain chances ahead. In fact, an area of low pressure will attempt to organize in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

CW39 – possible tropical development

Regardless of organization, the low will be nearly stationary, resulting in huge rain totals in its vicinity.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

A change in the position of the low could have a drastic impact on our rain chances. But, as it looks now, the low likely stays to our east, which will keep the very heavy rain near and east of Louisiana.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast