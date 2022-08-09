HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s rain will go from spotty to widespread this week as a few weather features influence our weather. Today, like Monday, any rain we see will be rather isolated and mostly confined to the 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe, forming along the sea breeze.

CW39 – forecast rain chances

Also, Tuesday evening, a few showers and storms could head our way from north Texas, keeping a slim rain chance in the forecast for areas north of Houston until about 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, again we’ll see some afternoon storms along the sea breeze, with potential enhancement of those storms as another outflow from North Texas storms interacts with the sea breeze. That’s why we’ve increased the coverage of rain to 50% on Wednesday.

Odds go up even more Thursday and Friday as a disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates, on average, anywhere from a quarter of an inch to one inch of rain across the Greater Houston area throughout the next 7 days.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As rain chances go up, temperatures go down at the end of this work week. Keep checking back for updates on the upcoming rain. Don’t forget, you can track rain on interactive radar on our CW39 app, and in the weather section of our website.