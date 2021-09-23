Houston Weather | Rain in 10-Day forecast for September 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It is 59° degrees in Houston this Thursday morning. Enjoy the pleasant weather for now because rain is on the way.

This great taste of fall weather stays with us through the remainder of the weekend. Humidity stays low for now, drier as well. Temperatures this week in the mornings will be down in the 60s. Then temperatures creep up as we approach the weekend. The humidity comes back by Sunday and that’s when things start changing it again.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your 10 day forecast for next week – when rain returns.