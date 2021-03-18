Houston Weather – Rain in 10 day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Tonight some cooler temperatures once again and this cool trend does continue back to back for the next couple of days. We’ll be at 47 degrees here. The good news is that we’ll have those mostly clear skies and those winds will continue to gust through tonight as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Highs for tomorrow, look a lot like today, back in the 60’s for us here in the Houston area. We’ll see some 70’s and Sugar Land and just as far out west like in Austin. They’re coming in at 70 degrees. Tomorrow as well. Your 10-day forecast showing that will slowly but surely start to climb in our highs. We’ll have a couple of more back to back nights of those cooler temperatures. As the weekend ends, we’ll see some warmer highs and lows and then as you can see the chance of some more rain showers rolling in around Tuesday.

So take the time to enjoy your before we get to next week.