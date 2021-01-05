Houston Weather – Rain in Houston Wednesday and Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) Here in Houston and southeast Texas we may see a sky that looks a little like that could be some patchy dense fog a little closer to the coast around the bay this morning. Otherwise though it’s another nice day – a little cool this morning. But we’ll see some great weather today with the sunshine back out like yesterday and temperatures up around 70 this afternoon.

Really quiet across the middle part of the nation right now but off towards the northwest and the Rockies that’s our next rainmaker.

WEDNESDAY RAIN

A storm system is on the move, quickly towards us and that brings our next rain chance by tomorrow. Not only rain but some thunderstorms possible. In fact the storm prediction center highlights or area as being in the marginal or level one on one to 5 scale risk of seeing some severe storms and the main threat out of this is just going to be some strong winds as a line of storms may come through probably late in the day. We’re thinking some scattered showers may be possible to morning tomorrow. But really the afternoon early evening tomorrow as this front comes in. That’s when we see the best chance right here from 3-6pm Wednesday. That’s when we see our best chance for some storms to sweep through. It should be in and out fairly quickly. There won’t likely be any big issues as far as rain being too heavy. There may be some spots up to an inch if it moves slow enough, but nothing too extreme. Then behind that we’ve got some cooler air coming in.

SUNDAY RAIN

Then the next rainmaker we’re watching now is Sunday. That’s the next system coming in, so this brings another round of wet weather on Sunday. Some colder air will follow behind that. Actually it looks like a pretty long stretch of some cool temperatures, once we get past tomorrow.

FOR NOW

Today though, sunny and just a really nice when you enjoy outside 70 degrees today. You can’t be that in January. Expect 55 overnight. Clouds will be building in the late after midnight. We may start to see a few light showers. Tomorrow, we could start with some scattered light rain. But it’s more so again tomorrow afternoon early evening, when we’ll see the possibility for storms coming through. We’ll still get up to 70. Then temperatures will be colder once that front goes by.