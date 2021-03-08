Houston Weather – Rain in Texas Monday

HOUSTON (CW39) A cold front will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas late Monday. The front will be slow moving and the precipitation is lingering into this Monday morning and afternoon. The severe weather threat wanes after the frontal passage Monday morning, but widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist through the day.

The other forecast concern will be locally heavy rainfall starting very late tonight into Monday as storms begin to train along the front. The northern half of Southeast Texas in a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall for Monday. Rainfall amounts by Monday night will average 1 to 2 inches north of I-10 with isolated higher amounts and between 0.25 and 0.50 inches south of I-10.

