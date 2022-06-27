The National Hurricane Center suggests a low will head for the Texas Coast this week with low odds of becoming an official tropical system

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers and storms were back on radar Monday morning as a weak cold front arrived and stalled near Houston. This could produce more rain Monday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances back off a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, but then likely ramp back up Thursday and Friday as a low in the Gulf attempts to organize.

CW39 – tropical weather outlook

The National Hurricane Center shows the low off the coast of Louisiana Monday, with westward movement this week. The odds of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm are only 20% over the next 5 days. This means it is doubtful that this disturbance becomes something threatening or destructive. However, some welcomed soaking rains will hit parts of Texas.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

Heaviest rain totals will likely be south and southwest of Houston where multiple inches could fall this week. The location of the highest totals, and our rain chances in Houston, completely hinge on the Gulf low. We’ll be watching it all week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast