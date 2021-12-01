HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of patchy dense fog Wednesday morning, then clearing skies and pleasant weather with temps in the upper half of the 70s by the afternoon. Patchy fog will likely continue again on Thursday and Friday morning.

KIAH

KIAH

Aside from the fog, we finally see the possibility of rain returning Friday and this weekend. However, latest info this morning suggests those odds are quite low. We’re now calling for spotty rain, at best, Friday through Sunday. Outdoor plans this weekend? Don’t be too concerned with rain, and plan on warm-for-December temps.

KIAH

Finally, the image below shows what we expect to see Monday morning as the cold front rolls through. Rain will likely be scattered, meaning some areas will see rain and others will miss out.

KIAH