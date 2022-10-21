HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stage is set for rain next week as moisture builds up in Texas ahead of a cold front. Some of that moisture will come from soon-to-be Hurricane Roslyn in the Pacific.

Wet setup next week as a cold sweeps through Texas

Roslyn will quickly weaken over Mexico, so we’re not concerned with tropical impacts here in Texas other than an increase in available moisture for the approaching cold front.

The timing of the rain is subject to change, but I’m seeing decent agreement from weather computer models that the front should arrive in Houston during the first half of the day Tuesday. Along it, rain will be fairly widespread, but should also move in and out relatively quickly.

Houston 10-day forecast

Our Houston 10-day forecast shows warm and humid air ahead of the front. Once the rain clears, we’re back to more of a fall feel a few days next week with daytime 70s and overnight 50s. For now, a second cold front looks to arrive just before next weekend, which again could bring a couple of cool days for the Halloween weekend.