Houston Weather | Rain next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s another one of those mornings where temperatures are nice and cool right around 60° for most of Houston. At the moment, we have our cold front to thank.

There’s another one in the central U.S., but that one is not coming for us. It’s going to slide more so off towards our North, so we’re actually going to see a slight rise in our temperatures this weekend.

Overall, the humidity stays low. We’re dry through Sunday – OK – so put that aside.

Now, about next week! Starting off on Monday, rain returns, with maybe some light showers at first.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger walks you through rain chances and futurecast for next week. Here’s a look…